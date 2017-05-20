'Destiny 2' Release Date, News: Sequel Offers a Lot More Than Its Predecessor

"Destiny" was released in 2014 and gamers were definitely impressed with what publisher Activision and game developer Bungie came up with. Three years later, the successor, "Destiny 2," is ready for release with upgraded features and a whole lot more to offer.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional image for "Destiny 2"

"Destiny 2" will be starting out fresh with a new setting and cinematic plot. Characters of the game, who are called Guardians, have lost everything, including their home and worst, their powers. With nothing left, Guardians are left to defend themselves using their bare hands and weapons they find on the battlefield.

Game developers made sure that the weapons used in "Destiny 2" would provide an enjoyable experience for players. One of the new weapons players will get to use is a grenade launcher. The use of this will immediately kill off the enemy.

Furthermore, "Destiny 2" will provide players with a lot more than what was offered in "Destiny." From a new world that's packed with multiple activities like treasure hunts to a multiplayer option where players can group together to kill their opponent by putting an exploding bomb in their enemy's base. Players can also expect to battle it out against new enemies.

Although, one big question remains with "Destiny 2," which is whether it will be playable on Project Scorpio. Microsoft's new console is supposed to be the most powerful console when it gets released in the latter part of this year. One of the highlights of the console is its ability to play 60 frames per second (fps), so if "Destiny 2" will be available for the console, it will be disadvantageous for players who are using consoles that can only support 30 fps.

Microsoft is expected to clear out this issue at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 that's happening from June 13 to 15.

"Destiny 2" for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 8. Meanwhile, the PC version of the game will arrive at a later date.