'Destiny 2' Release Date News, Updates: Everything There Is to Know About the Sequel

Ever since the announcement a few months back, fans have been eager to learn more about "Destiny 2." Set to be one of the biggest success stories of the year, "Destiny 2" is the perfect proof that developer Bungie has kept their fans in mind throughout its creation.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for the game "Destiny 2."

Known to be one of the most popular online first-person shooter video games, "Destiny" was initially released back in 2014. It was well-received by the gaming community and has since been collecting positive reviews. Set to be released for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC gamers, "Destiny 2" is gearing up for beta testing. Eurogamer reported that the first one will be on July 18 for PS4 gamers, July 19 for Xbox One and July 21 for all consoles.

The announcement was made by Sony during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). "Destiny 2" will feature a plot revolving around how the Guardians will face off and emerge victorious against the returning antagonist of the initial installment, the Cabal. There will be four new locations to explore: the European Dead Zone on Earth, Titan, Planetoid Nessus and Io. Considering the fact that all four locations were created with larger maps, "Destiny 2" promises to have more to do and explore.

"Destiny 2" also features new side quests a well as new subclasses with Supers and new class abilities. The weapons and armor stats were also redesigned for viewing pleasure. Although loots from the previous installment of the game franchise won't be carried over, veterans of "Destiny" can have their characters transferred over to "Destiny 2."

Other new and exciting features of "Destiny 2" includes PC support with supreme graphics considering the fact that it will be made to support 4K resolution to an uncapped frame rate. Of course, that would mean that gamers should have hardware that can support such a powerful graphical range but at the end of the day, no one can deny that Bungie has gone above and beyond to make sure that "Destiny 2" is definitely worth it.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released on Sept. 6 for PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will follow soon after.