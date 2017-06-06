'Destiny 2' Release Date: Sequel Is Bungie's 'Sole Focus,' Original Not Getting Updates at This Time

Fans should not worry about "Destiny 2" being delayed as Bungie vows that the sequel will be its priority, which means less focus on the original.

(Photo: Bungie)A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

Bungie community manager David Dague aka DeeJ emphasized on the studio's latest weekly update on its official website that the sequel is their "sole focus at this time."

"All hands at Bungie are committed to making Destiny 2 the sequel that this community deserves. We have a Beta this summer that will demand your bug reports," Dague wrote.

"This fall will begin an entirely new cycle of updates for a brand-new game that we think will be the best answer to the feedback you've given us since the original launch of Destiny," he went on to say.

Dague said that the first "Destiny" game is not getting "another design pass" and that Age of Triumph, which was launched back in March, stands as the final update for the original.

While fans are okay with Bungie focusing on "Destiny 2," some gamers cannot help but be disappointed about the fact that they have to settle with the current state of the sandbox, which has some serious issues.

The most glaring one has to do with the acquisition of the ammunition for special weapons. Gamers start with special ammo in Crucible matches but lose all of it when they die, forcing them to pick up from ammo crates that spawn once a minute.

However, fans hope that Bungie will still find time to go back to the original game and update it after "Destiny 2" comes out, seeing that they said that the sequel is the focus at the moment.

For now, however, gamers will have to do with what the current state of the first "Destiny" game has to offer. "Destiny 2" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 8.