'Destiny 2' Review: On the New and Familiar Aspects and The General Feel of The Game

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" will officially launch on Sept. 6.

Developed by Bungie, "Destiny 2" has received a lot of hype in the past few weeks, especially when its one of a kind trailer was released last week. The gaming community is interested in what the critics have to say so far on the most recent installment of the much-loved universe of "Destiny 2."

Given the very recent release of the popular game title, critics, who were given the opportunity to get first dibs on the experience, are still pouring in hours of gameplay to give a full review on the entirety of "Destiny 2." However, many have taken to posting reviews in progress in order to detail on what to expect for the first few chapters of the universe's sequel.

"Destiny 2" features a more coherent narration of events and they were given more context compared to the original's tenacity for dumping its players into a sticky situation with a vague mission. There is also the general sense of familiarity when going through the universe of "Destiny 2." The environment and the general gameplay are factors that could bring veterans of the game back to how they got through the campaign in "Destiny."

However, one bad thing that it poses is the apparent and repetitive nature that was first seen in "Destiny." Veteran fans of Bungie's flagship release will not be so lost in the sequel which will allow them to take their time in exploring new things and incite enough curiosity to make it interesting.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that one other note-worthy review of "Destiny 2" is the astoundingly satisfying loop of movements experienced when loading and unloading a weapon and firing it. There is also new subclasses of weapons, which offer different abilities.

"Destiny 2" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.