'Destiny 2' Review: The Good and the Bad

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" arrives in September.

It is the year of the gamers. With companies like Nintendo making a solid comeback in the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and more surprises revealed during the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), there is a lot to expect from game developers this year. One of the game titles that is highly anticipated is "Destiny 2." Game developer Bungie has recently opened the beta for anyone with a PlayStation 4 (PS4) or Xbox One, and the gaming community has a lot to say about it.

According to a review by Polygon, "Destiny 2" feels like the original title of the series, which is a good and bad thing. For one thing, the similarities between the sequel and the first "Destiny" are in the graphics, storytelling, modes, and handling of the game, which give players a sense of a continuous story read in two parts. For another thing, "Destiny 2" lacks clearly in the interface department. Regardless, their experience of the beta can very much lead to fans falling in love with "Destiny 2" the way they did with the original.

Meanwhile, PC Gamer, feels a little iffy with the PvE trade-offs for the sake of PvP balance. Other than that, the gamers were pretty happy with what they saw. From graphics to control, "Destiny 2" is consistent when it comes to representing what Bungie is known for in the gaming community. It is still a title to experience, especially for those looking to give the online-only, multiplayer, first-person shooter video game a shot. Unlike the beta for "Destiny," the beta this time around was more closed off, which is good since discovery is the main point of the game itself. This is why, many fans are convinced that "Destiny 2" might just be everyone's sweet spot.

"Destiny 2" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6.