'Destiny 2' Rumors: Microtransactions Are Likely To Be Featured in the Sequel

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The Game Microtransactions may be offered in 'Destiny 2'

It probably is not that big of a surprise, but it now looks like "Destiny 2" will feature microtransactions.

The new clues pointing to this being the case can be seen in what is supposedly a GameStop flyer. Twitter user "@IntegerTCG" shared images of the flyer, and in one of them, viewers can see that there are two different bundles for virtual currency being offered.

To be more specific, one bundle contains 1,000 units of Silver plus an additional 100. Meanwhile, the other one features 2,000 units of the currency and those who get it will also receive 300 more. The first bundle is available for $9.99 and the other is on sale for $19.99.

Now, if all of this is starting to sound familiar, that is likely because "Destiny" players have been offered these before.

According to an entry on the Destiny Game Wiki, the same bundles of Silver included in the flyer are also offered for the original game. There is even a smaller bundle that only contains 500 units of Silver, which is available for $4.99.

In the original game, Silver was offered as a special kind of currency that players could obtain using real-world money. It could then be used to obtain cosmetic items available to players courtesy of the Eververse Trading Company.

The items players could buy with Silver were not necessarily things that were going to greatly affect gameplay, but they were still desirable for those who wanted to own everything inside the game.

Now, it looks like those cosmetic items as well as the Silver currency are also coming to "Destiny 2."

Many gamers are not happy with the presence of microtransactions in any title, and it is unlikely that they will embrace them in the upcoming sequel.

From the looks of things though, players may just have to get used to the idea of microtransactions, and hopefully for them, they will continue not to have a significant impact on gameplay.

More news about "Destiny 2" should be made available soon.