'Destiny 2' Rumors: More Frequent Events, Content Drops Could Be Planned for the Sequel

While "Destiny" received plenty of support from gamers that allowed it to turn into one of the more popular titles in this current generation, that does not mean it was not without any flaws. Developers have apparently noticed them as well, and they are reportedly set to be addressed in "Destiny 2."

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The Game'Destiny 2' will be released on Sept. 8

One of the biggest issues players had with the original game was related to how infrequently new content was released for it. There would be long stretches of time where players had to settle for simple balance updates as the content drops they were looking for were nowhere to be seen.

Considering how often players voiced complaints regarding this issue, it should probably come as no surprise that developers are focusing on fixing this in the sequel.

Developers talked briefly about their content delivery plans for the sequel during a recent investor call, according to a video recently published by the "Arekkz Gaming" YouTube channel.

To be more specific, developers are reportedly putting together a "continuous calendar of events" for "Destiny 2," and that is on top of the expansions that are already expected to be released for this sequel.

What that potentially means is that players will no longer have to go through long periods of time where they will have no new pieces of content to try out, which would of course be a significant departure from what "Destiny" offered, but that change would be a good thing.

It is still unclear what specific events developers are lining up to place inside that "continuous calendar," so players will have to wait a bit longer for those details.

Fans will also have an opportunity to learn more about this new game, as the gameplay premiere livestream is already set for May 18.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on Sept. 8.