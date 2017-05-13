'Destiny 2' Rumors: New Clues Related to Subclasses May Have Leaked Ahead of Time

Players are currently looking for any new detail they can find about "Destiny 2," and there may have been some important clues that surfaced online just recently.

Twitter courtesy of Destiny The Game

The new clues in question came from some specially designed hats.

To be more specific, these are hats that feature symbols that would be familiar to any "Destiny" player and the name of the sequel itself is also written on these hats.

As can be seen in this report from Game Rant, one of the hats features the symbol of the Hunter, with a snake slithering around it. Another hat includes the mark of the Titan together with what appears to be a lion located next to it. The last hat comes with the symbol of the Warlock and is situated just beneath the talons of a creature that looks like an eagle.

The meanings of these new symbols remain unclear, but whatever they may be for, it seems that the public should not have seen them just yet.

Not long after the hats drew the attention of fans online, the GameStop listings that featured them were taken down.

Still, the hats were up for long enough that fans were able to formulate their own theories regarding what the symbols they featured could mean.

Redditor "baldwing" wondered if the animal symbols could be related to subclasses and that is apparently a thought shared by many other players.

Notably, the image of a character who belongs to the Titan class that is currently up on the game's official website features markings that look similar to lions on his armor.

With developers expected to reveal more about the sequel during the gameplay livestream that will take place on May 18, players may learn more different details about the subclasses then.

