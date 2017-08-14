'Destiny 2' Rumors: Plenty of Content To Be Offered in Sequel

Three development studios are working on the content that will be featured in 'Destiny 2'

The original "Destiny" game managed to gain quite the sizable player base for itself, but unfortunately, there were times when those fans simply had nothing to do. However, that is apparently set to change with "Destiny 2."

It is never a good thing for there to be dead points in a game, especially when they emerge from a lack of content. And from how developers have described the sequel thus far, having nothing to do is not going to be a persistent problem in the upcoming game.

Redditor "kapowaz" recently posted some important details about the sequel that were included in an issue of EDGE Magazine.

One of the important points discussed involved content, and to be more specific, it was about how much content is apparently in the new game.

Developers shared that there came a point where they realized that they had more content than progression.

That is probably the kind of issue that fans will be glad to hear about.

It should not really come as any surprise that content is more abundant in "Destiny 2" than its predecessor.

Speaking previously to Gamesindustry.biz, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg made it clear that content is a point of emphasis for the sequel. Hirshberg even shared that developers from High Moon and Vicarious Visions are working together with the folks from Bungie to make sure that there is a "more robust pipeline of content" even post-launch.

With so many developers working on the game, content shortage should not prove to be much of an issue moving forward, though fans will likely prefer for actions to speak louder than words.

And for those who may be concerned, the developers also noted that they have addressed the issue related to the aforementioned ratio of content to progression.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6 and for the PC on Oct. 24.