'Destiny 2' Rumors: Will Bungie-Blizzard Relationship Lead to Interesting Items Being Made Available?

Unlike its predecessor, "Destiny 2" will be playable on the PC, and that could lead to some special items being made available in the future.

For those who may not know, the PC version of the new "Destiny" game will be hosted by Battle.net, a platform many gamers may be familiar with from years of playing different Blizzard offerings.

What is interesting here is that the folks over at Blizzard have grown quite fond of taking certain elements from one of their games and then featuring those across their other offerings.

It is easy to understand why they are doing that too, as it is an easy way to make players with different preferences aware of the many games they have developed.

That said, the next "Destiny" game is not a Blizzard-developed title. It is one being developed by Bungie, but fans may not want to rule out the possibility of the sequel being involved in the cross-game item distribution just yet.

PVP Live pointed to a recent interview GameSpot conducted with Bungie community manager David Dague that could be worth noting for players interested in finding out how the Bungie-Blizzard relationship may affect the PC version of "Destiny 2."

According to Dague, there are still no clear indicators of what may spring forth from the relationship in the future and that relates to possible "cross-game promotions" and "engagements."

That Dague did not rule out the possibility of cross-game promotion right away is certainly noteworthy, though it is still way too early to get a read on what specific plans the developers have in mind.

It would also be worth seeing how the folks at Bungie would handle cross-game items were they to be made available in the game. After all, since the sequel is also coming to the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, players who prefer those platforms will not want to miss out on any kind of special content, so that is something to keep in mind as well.

While players wait to find out more about how the Bungie-Blizzard relationship could affect "Destiny 2" long-term, they can still prepare for the PC version's arrival that will take place on Oct. 24.