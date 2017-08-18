'Destiny 2' Showscases New Beta Gameplay via Explosive 4K PC Footage

Activision turned up all the settings on everything as it showed off new "Destiny 2" beta gameplay footage in all of its 4K resolution, max settings glory. Watch the silky smooth, uncapped frame rate video below.

Instagram/Destinythegame A promo image for "Destiny 2" featuring the Way of the Wind and Way of the Warrior hunter styles.

A new "Destiny 2" trailer is out, and it shows a preview of the PC version of the game running at 4K resolution. This sneak peek comes ahead of the PC open beta that Activision will be hosting starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, until the end of the month, on Aug. 31.

Players who will participate in the beta tests will have an early look at parts of the storyline designed for the "Destiny" sequel, as Videogamer reports. Early access to the beta, for those wanting to get in the test run one day earlier, will be available for buyers who pre-ordered the game from the renamed Battle.net.

Early access through this pre-purchase will get players in as early as Monday, Aug. 28, ahead of the open beta crowd.

The PC beta will be an opportunity for PC players to see the game's campaign mode. This chance could be important since "Destiny 2" will be launching for PC players much later, on Oct. 24. The scope of the beta covers the planet of Nessus, a minor planet hosting the Cabal.

Players will get to see the Crucible for the duration of the beta in two of the player-versus-player modes that the game will be introducing by launch, "Control" and "Countdown."

"Destiny 2" is set to have its global release on Sep. 6, launching for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on that day. The PC release of the game, on the other hand, is set for Oct. 24, more than a month later.

The video below shows a preview of some of the scenes from the open beta of "Destiny 2," coming later this year as early as Sep. 6.