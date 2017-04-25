'Destiny 2' Spoilers, Release Date: New Ship Class Hinted

Bungie's latest announcement relating to the beta and preorder bonuses attached to "Destiny 2" had many intrigued about something else entirely.

(Photo: Bungie)A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

The studio released a promotional image that promises beta access to those who order the game in advance. The design featured some sort of ship that bears a shape fans have not seen in the original.

(Photo: Bungie)

This led to speculations that "Destiny 2" will feature a brand-new ship class. After all, this is the same approach that Bungie used in teasing a ship for the first game.

Gamers will remember that when the company teased the beta for the original "Destiny," the design featured the shape of a ship, which later on was revealed as the Phaeton ship class.

Taking this into consideration, "Destiny 2" is expected to introduce a new ship class and this is their way of teasing it. Whatever this ship is, media outlets believe it will be seen in the sequel.

Apart from a new ship class, "Destiny 2" is also expected to feature new combat abilities for Guardians, which Bungie teased in a recent tweet.

"Venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds in our solar system and earn an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities," the studio wrote.

This means that the Hunters, Titans and Warlocks, while remaining true to their origins, will also get to have new abilities that will help them in their mission in "Destiny 2."

PlayStation Universe also believes that there will be new sub-classes to expect in the game although Bungie is not ready to reveal that aspect yet.

"Destiny 2" will be released on Sept. 8 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and for the first time, on PC. Its official description reads: