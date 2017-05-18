'Destiny Chronicles' Release Date News: JRPG to Launch Kickstarter Campaign Soon

A new Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) is hitting the shelves soon, and it is looking very promising. "Destiny Chronicles" is about to hit the market; what can players expect from this new series?

Visualnoveler Celeste from the upcoming game "Destiny Chronicles"

Game developer Visualnoveler is releasing a new fantasy action JRPG called "Destiny Chronicles." Although the game is still in development, the makers are already announcing its story and other mechanics online.

According to the official website, "Destiny Chronicles" will follow a young squire named Celeste on her journey across a mysterious land, which is said to be filled with treasures and monsters alike. Here, Celeste will take back an extremely powerful artifact and continues her journey to become a knight. As the story progresses, the character gradually learns the truth behind the evil surrounding the land.

The game is inspired by classic RPGs and is said to have a character-driven plot, which Visualnoveler says, "focuses on the interactions between Celeste and her companions as they hunt down the thief. Our goal is to make the game lighthearted and humorous, yet still tell a compelling story."

The game is promised to have an exhilarating, fast-paced action combat system like "Kingdom Hearts." Being a fast-paced game, it is highly possible that players will find themselves fighting a lot of enemies; luckily, the game allows players to upgrade their gear and level up their skills. This can be achieved by enchanting the materials by using magical relics.

Its mysterious world is vast and can be very much explored. Quests are also available outside the main story. These stories will allow players to get to know the vast world of the game and get to know more about the characters.

Aside from Celeste, the other two main characters named Valana and Ruby are also up for a journey of a lifetime. Their interactions with each other will surely be an entertaining addition to the story.

"Destiny Chronicles" is still in the early stages of development and a Kickstarter campaign will launch soon.