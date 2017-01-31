'Destiny' HotFix 2.5.0.2 Update to Come in Mid-February; 'Destiny 2' Revamps 'Destiny 1' Storyline

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bungie has always something new to offer to avid gamers. The game developer has announced on its "This Week at Bungie" blog post that "Destiny" HotFix 2.5.0.2 will soon be arriving because it already has gone green.

Twitter/@DestinyTheGame Another content update is expected to be released for "Destiny"

This means the update has already been approved and if all goes well in terms of the development schedule, "Destiny" will soon have its new content released. Unfortunately, the patch is still in the process of development and Bungie has yet to hold the "live fire exercise" before the update is rolled out.

"Destiny" HotFix 2.5.0.2 will have to undergo public test prior to its release. The developers had forecast that the update will be up for public consumption in the middle of next month.

The rest of the blog post was kept vague. However, the folks over at Bungie have announced the goals that they want to add to "Destiny."

Meanwhile, "Destiny" players are also looking forward to the release of "Destiny 2," especially since it was already confirmed to arrive this year.

"We're on track and really excited for what we think is going to be an awesome sequel for Destiny in 2017," said Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of Activision Publishing, back in 2016. "That sequel is designed to both excite our highly engaged current players but also to broaden the appeal even further, bringing in new fans and bringing back lapsed fans," he went on to say.

It is expected that "Destiny 2" will have an evolved feature since the title is guided by Luke Smith, the director that made "The Taken King" a success. He is reportedly busy looking for new pros to work on the game, especially with the improvement of the franchise's storyline, Daily Star wrote.

To be specific, Bungie is searching for a new Live Narrative Director, a new Head of Narrative Development and a Narrative Director. This suggests that a new storyline is being developed following the criticisms received by the first title.