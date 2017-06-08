'Destiny' Latest News: Iron Banner Returns This June

Bungie has recently announced the return of the Iron Banner to the video game "Destiny" this June.

(Photo: Facebook/DestinyTheGame)A promotional photo of the video game "Destiny."

According to an announcement published on Bungie's official website, the Iron Banner has returned this week, on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT, and the event is scheduled to remain active until Tuesday, June 13, at 2 a.m. PT.

The featured mode this month is called Supremacy, and in this mode, players must work together to kill enemies and collect their fallen Crests. Gamers are also allowed to pick up Crests from allies in order to prevent enemies from receiving the additional points. Gaming Bolt compares the Supremacy mode to the Kill Confirmed mode of "Call of Duty."

As in the previous events, the loot drops from the Iron Banner are level-dependent. This means that players wearing the best gear have the better chance of earning loot with a higher Light level.

Regardless of the loot drops, it may still be important for gamers to be wearing their best gear since the Iron Banner does not adjust gear levels as what is done in normal player-versus-player (PvP) mode in "Destiny." This means that players with a higher Light level as opposed to their enemies will incur less damage in general.

Those who compete with their fireteam in the video game's June Iron Banner event have the chance to earn themselves a new scout rifle, a fusion rifle, new helmets and other class-specific items.

There are speculations that there are only three remaining Iron Banner events left, considering the approaching launch of "Destiny 2." Bungie also previously confirmed that they will no longer provide balance passes to the original "Destiny" game as their focus is on the upcoming release of the sequel.

However, the game developers also guaranteed that they will continue to provide support for the original game and maintain its servers.

This month's Iron Banner event for "Destiny" will end on Tuesday, June 14, at 2 a.m. PT.