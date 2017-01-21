'Destiny' News: Devs Reveal What's Coming And Not Coming To The Game Over The Next Few Months

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

2017 is not expected to be as eventful a year for "Destiny" as the ones that came before it due to "Destiny 2" looming over the horizon, but players still want to know about what's coming to the game over the course of the next few months.

Twitter courtesy of @DestinyTheGameA new update could be released for 'Destiny' this spring

The good news is that developers have recently provided a few clues about what's to come. However, the bad news is that players may not be all that happy to learn about these revelations.

In a recent post on their official website, the folks over at Bungie revealed that the Valentine's Day event known as Crimson Days will not be brought back this year. Developers also noted that they are opting to focus on other things instead of the Crimson Days event for this year.

Many fans over on the r/DestinyTheGame Subreddit aren't happy about this decision made by the developers, with some even hinting that it was an unnecessary one.

Unfortunately, unless something significant changes over the next few weeks, players will just have to get used to the idea that the Crimson Days event is not coming back, at least not for this year.

Notably, the news related to the Crimson Days was not the only notable tidbit of information developers shared recently.

In that aforementioned post, developers also hinted that a springtime update is currently in the works for "Destiny," though details about what it may add or change inside the game have not been shared just yet.

Developers have also teased that the next update that will be released for the game should feature some balancing tweaks specifically designed to affect weapons, though a date of arrival for this is unavailable at this point.

More news about the new additions coming to "Destiny" should be made available in the not-too-distant future.