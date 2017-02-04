'Destiny' News: Devs Targeting Valentine's Day Deployment for Next Update

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It's been a bit of a quiet period recently for "Destiny" players, though developers have indicated that changes to the game could be applied within this month.

In their most recent "This Week at Bungie" post, developers talked briefly about what the next update coming to the game could be all about.

According to the post, the next update has a name that doesn't quite roll off the tongue very smoothly. Currently known as "HotFix 2.5.0.2," this next downloadable is not expected to bring in new missions and will instead be focused more on applying gameplay changes.

Developers have described these upcoming changes as "essential" ones, though specific details about what they will be have not been shared just yet.

The good news for players is that they should be able to hear more about "HotFix 2.5.0.2" early next week. Along with talking briefly about the next update, developers also revealed that they will be hosting a livestream on Feb. 8 where they will unpack the features of the upcoming downloadable.

While the features of this update have not been detailed in full just yet, developers have already revealed that they are aiming to release it on Feb. 14.

Given the extended wait for this update, some "Destiny" players over on Reddit have expressed their frustrations stemming from the lack of details being shared.

Others are also wondering why the update is taking so long, especially since it is not expected to be a particularly feature-filled one.

Back in early January, there were rumblings that the Valentine's Day-themed event known as Crimson Days would go live again this year, but then developers stated in a previous post on Bungie.net that it will not happen.

Still, developers have given players something to look forward to, noting that they "still haven't seen the last from the Live Team."

More details about the additions coming to "Destiny" should be made available soon.