'Destiny' Servers to Experience Downtimes for Maintenance This Week; See When and Why

Servers for the online-only multiplayer first-person shooter game "Destiny" will be down for several hours this week.

Reuters/Bungie/ActivisionA screen grab from the video game Destiny.

Over the weekend, "Destiny" developer Bungie announced through an official blog post that servers for the online video game will undergo maintenance thus causing downtimes.

The downtime hours happen on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT) of the said date. According to the blog post, "Destiny server maintenance is scheduled to end" at 2 p.m. PDT (6 p.m. EDT) if everything runs accordingly.

The server maintenance will affect all platforms where "Destiny" can be played such as the PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

While server maintenance normally happens prior to the addition of patches or downloadable contents, Bungie has already clarified, "The server maintenance will not introduce any content changes or gameplay impact."

In the same blog post, Bungie has also mentioned that no update is scheduled to be added to the game this time.

On the other hand, Bungie has also clarified, "There is no scheduled downtime or maintenance for Bungie.net or the Destiny Companion App at this time." However, Bungie warned that signing in to the servers and using "Destiny" Companion services such as its mobile app and the Bungie.net website "may be restricted during the maintenance window."

Players might also not be able to access the Vendor pages at the Bungie official website as it could become temporarily unavailable during the server maintenance period.

On other news, the franchise's publisher, Activision, has reportedly sent out packages to some media outlets. Some of the contents are an invitation to the scheduled May 18 unveiling event in Los Angeles, California for "Destiny 2" and a reminder on when reporters can start sharing news about the said affair.

The package also has several items such as pins and cards to signify the unveiling of "Destiny 2" this month. Activision has also given invited media outlets an exclusive action figure of the humanoid robot known in the franchise as Cayde-6.

"Destiny 2" is expected to go live this year.