'Detective Conan' Anime Spoilers: Digitally Re-mastered Case Airing for Next 2 Weeks; Junior Detective League Returns on Sept. 2

Detective Conan Official Site A screenshot of Ran and Conan from the next episode of the long-running Japanese series, "Detective Conan."

A digitally re-mastered two-part case is coming to the long-running Japanese anime series, "Detective Conan."

The two-part case titled, "Wealthy Daughter Murder Case," was first aired in Japan in 1996 — the first part on Nov. 25 and the second part of Dec. 2. In the said episode, a billionaire will be hosting a birthday gala for his beloved daughter, Reika Yotsui, with the popular Sleeping Detective, Kogoro Mouri, as the celebrity guest of honor.

But it seems that trouble really does follow Kogoro and his crew. Before the supposedly celebratory night is even over, somebody will be murdered. Yuji Nikaido, one of the heiress' known suitors, dies, and his case will not only stop the celebrations; it will also put Ran Mouri's life in danger.

Who will emerge as the suspect of this case and what could he or she possibly have against Ran? Is it a simple case of Ran being at the wrong place at the wrong time, or is this something more to this case than how it appears on the surface?

Either way, will Conan be able to get there to save his beloved in time?

The digitally re-mastered episodes will be aired in the next two weeks. It will eventually be followed by episode 871 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Titled, "The Nobunaga 450 Case," this upcoming television original episode will once again feature the Junior Detective League. Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya will be inviting the league to a local live hero show featuring the Onimaru Squad Nobuna Gaizers.

But there is a conflict going on among the members of the superhero squad, which will eventually lead to the Junior Detective League's next case. What kind of conflict could this be, and what tragic case is it about to bring for Conan and his young friends?

"Detective Conan" airs on Saturdays at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.