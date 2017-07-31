'Detective Conan' Anime Spoilers: Series Sets Off Viral Challenge on Weibo; Two-Part TV Original Case Threatens Conan's Life

Meitantei Conan Official Site A screenshot of Conan Edogawa from the Japanese mystery anime series "Meitantei Conan (Detective Conan)."

If pint-sized detective Conan says so, it must be true. Then again, it doesn't hurt to check. Who says people can't learn anything from anime?

An episode of the Japanese anime series "Detective Conan," recently gave rise to the latest viral challenge to hit Weibo, China's biggest social network. In this said episode, de-aged detective Conan Edogawa shared that in humans, the length of one's foot is the same as that of one's forearm. And when a Weibo user shared a screenshot of this interesting tidbit, the unofficially named Foot and Arm Challenge broke out.

This challenge involved people posting snapshots of their feet lined up next to the forearms to either prove or disprove Conan's statement. Some were grateful for the additional knowledge. A few wondered if they were perhaps exceptions to the rule. And there were also some who were just in for the fun of it.

According to Bustle, this information was first stated by Leonardo Da Vinci in notes on his drawing of the Vitruvian Man. This drawing was, in turn, based on the Roman architect Vitruvius' description of the ideal proportions of the human body.

Of course, ideal does not mean there can't be a few exceptions, as proved by a Buzzfeed poll showing some 20 percent who said that either their arms or feet are longer.

"Detective Conan" is an ongoing anime series based on Gosho Aoyama's manga of the same name. It premiered in 1996, and it now has more than 800 episodes. While most of the cases have been directly lifted from the manga series, there are also some that have been made exclusively for the anime adaptation.

That being said, the upcoming 869th and 870th episodes are going to feature a two-part television original mystery titled "Conan Disappears Over a Cliff." Judging by the title, could Conan possibly be in any real danger?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, the Junior Detective League are going off on a vacation at a villa together with their guardian, Dr. Agasa. However, they will soon find themselves embroiled in a case after Ayumi finds an injured man behind the bush. This man is a member of a group of robbers, but he is now being hunted for being a traitor.

What role will Conan play in the eventual resolution of this case? And what could he be doing on a cliff with the hunted man as shown in the official trailer released by the network?

YouTube/Yomiuri TV

"Detective Conan" airs on Saturdays at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.