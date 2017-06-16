'Detective Conan' Episode 863 Spoilers: New Evidence on Unsolved Haneda Murder Case Leads to Soul Detective's Death

Conan Edogawa will once again be putting his exceptional detective skills to the test as he tries to uncover the mysteries behind the death of a so-called soul detective.

TMS Entertainment official websitePromotional image for the long-running detective anime series “Detective Conan.”

The official trailer for the upcoming two-part murder case shows veteran private detective Kogoro taking a call from someone telling him that soul detective, Gaito Hotta, wants to talk with him to reveal some valuable information about Koji Haneda's murder case. Unsurprisingly enough, Conan, who's seen fiddling with his phone nearby grows interested at the sound of another murder case that needs solving.

Haneda was a professional shogi player who died under mysterious circumstances 17 years ago while he was in the United States participating in a chess tournament.

It's definitely the kind of case that Conan can't resist; however, Hotta's information may not make it to Kogoro's not-so-able hands since the title of the episode itself, "Soul Detective Murder Case, Part 1," already reveals his unfortunate fate.

The trailer further shows Conan interacting with Detective Takagi, who claims to have had something stuck in his hand when he hit a table earlier. He wonders if it's salt. What significance will this particular scene play in the overall resolution of the case? Which new and old acquaintances will be on hand to help the young detective get to the bottom of this new mystery? And which, if any at all, adversaries will be around to block his way?

Perhaps, most important of all, who will turn out to be the killer and what motivation does he or she have for murdering a potentially key source to a 17-year-old murder case? Is somebody trying to cover for someone? Or is this someone taking all the efforts to cover his or her own tracks?

"Detective Conan" episode 863 airs on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. JST on NTV. The episode will also be available to stream via Crunchyroll.