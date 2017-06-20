'Detective Conan' Episode 864 Spoilers: Soul Detective Murder Case Continues; What Part Will Masumi and Mary Play?

The investigations into the mysterious death of a soul detective continue on the next episode of the detective anime series "Detective Conan." Will Conan Edogawa be able to crack the case before somebody else dies in the hands of the culprit?

Facebook/transparentamazonPromotional image for the long-running detective anime series “Detective Conan.”

Gaito Hotta, who wanted to talk to renowned Detective Kogoro Mouri about the 17-year-old case of Koji Haneda, was murdered long before he could share the valuable information he had about the unsolved case. To add fuel to the mystery, a previous acquaintance of Conan's have mysteriously moved into the hotel room next to the victim's. Will Mary and Masumi prove to be allies in Conan's efforts to solve the case?

In the official trailer for the upcoming episode 864 titled "Soul Detective Murder Case, Part 2," Inspector Megure asks Kogoro if he's sure about seeing someone run from the window of the soul detective's room, to which the detective replies that he did see someone with his own two eyes.

In another scene, Masumi is shown lifting Conan up to the top of the door frame in order to inspect it more closely. Conan then confirms that there is a sticky substance on the frame, which could indicate that something has previously been stuck there.

In yet another scene, Kogoro sees something that surprises him inside what seems to be a closet. The preview does not show what he saw exactly, but this could be a key element to the eventual resolution of the case.

Will the Conan, the detective with a child's body but an adult's brain, be able to solve the mystery surrounding the death of the soul detective? And will this resolution consequently lead to the truth behind the equally mysterious death of professional shogi player, Koji?

What part will Masumi and Mary play in the eventual resolution of the soul detective's murder case? Could they also be trying to find answers to Koji's death? And if so, what do they already know about it?

"Detective Conan" episode 864 airs on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. JST on NTV. The episode will also be available to stream via Crunchyroll.