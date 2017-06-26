'Detective Conan' Episode 865 Spoilers: Conan Deals With a Foul-Mouthed Bird in Next Murder Case

The crime-solving tandem of Conan and Det. Mori will be tackling a television original mystery on the next episode of the long-running Japanese anime series "Detective Conan."

Crunchyroll official websiteA promotional image for "Detective Conan," also known as "Case Closed" in some countries.

Titled "The Foul-Mouthed Myna Bird," the episode will see Conan and Mori trying to unravel the mysteries behind the death of a woman named Naoko. But aside from this, the official trailer for the episode also shows a disappointed Inspector Megure telling Mori off for letting what seemed to be people of interest get away. The Inspector tells the Private Detective not to bother coming. Could this altercation really have anything to do with the upcoming cases, or will there be a more personal reason behind it?

Either way, Conan and Mori will be on hand to assist in the resolution of the murder. Megure suspects three different people that may be involved in the death of their victim. How will this particular mystery be solved? And what does the foul-mouthed myna bird have to do with it? Could the bird be the one and only key witness they can rely on to ultimately identify Naoko's killer? What will the bird be saying that earns it the description "foul-mouthed," and how will its statement, if any at all, help point Conan in the right way?

The previous episode featured the death of a celebrity soul detective who claimed to have valuable evidence that could help solve the 17-year-old murder case of professional shogi player, Koji Haneda. The soul detective's death, however, did not have anything to do with Haneda's case but was rather an act of revenge by a man who felt that the soul detective had exploited his dead sister to prove his psychic abilities.

What did seem suspicious, however, and was ultimately left unresolved was the sudden presence of Masumi and Mary in the crime scene. Both women have relations with the late Haneda, as well as a growing suspicion about Conan's real identity. Will they prove themselves to be allies or foes in Conan's neverending quest for the truth behind each murder case that happens to come his way?

"Detective Conan" episode 865 airs on Saturday, July 8, at 6 p.m. JST on NTV. The episode will also be available to stream via Crunchyroll.