'Detective Conan' Episode 866 Spoilers: Subaru Okiya's Unexpected Appearance Hints at Black Organization's Involvement in Upcoming Case

TMS Official Site Promotional image for the long-running detective anime series “Detective Conan.”

Another two-part mystery is coming to the long-running detective anime series "Detective Conan." Could the unexpected appearance of a familiar face prove that there is more to the upcoming case than what meets the eye?

Titled "The Stage of Betrayal," the episode is inspired by Files 954–957 of Gosho Aoyama's manga series of the same name. It will feature the murder case of one Rokumichi Hado, a 39-year-old rock musician who happens to have composed a single called "ASACA."

This seems to tie him up to the infamous criminal syndicate known as the Black Organization, believed to have been involved in the murder of shogi player, Kohji Haneda. Asaka is currently believed to be the name of the suspect in the 17-year-old murder. This could also perhaps explain the appearance of Subaru Okiya on the case.

Long-time fans of the detective series know that Subaru is none other than Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, Shuichi Akai. He also happens to be the older brother of Shukichi Haneda, who is the non-blood brother of the late Kohji. He had to disguise himself as Subaru after Conan Edogawa helped him fake his death.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode reveals that Subaru will be involved in the investigation of Rokumichi's case. Could this mean that the case has something to do with the unresolved murder of Kohji? Could Rokumichi's upcoming single, "ASACA," really be a reference to the suspected killer of the late shogi player?

Further revealed in the trailer are the three suspects to Rokumichi's case — his manager Kanae Enjo, the record label president Okuyasu Fuse, and the magazine reporter Hirokasu Kajiya.

Can the combined deductive forces of Conan and Subaru be enough to uncover the mystery behind the rock musician's death? Will The Sleeping Detective Kogoro Mouri have to lend himself once more to the resolution of the case? More importantly, will this episode finally shed some light on the truth behind the 17-year-old murder case of Kohji?

"Detective Conan" episode 866 airs on Saturday, July 15, at 6 p.m. JST on NTV. The episode will also be available to stream via Crunchyroll.