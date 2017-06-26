'Detention' Gameplay News: Horror Survival Game Coming to PS4

One of the best indie games unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is the point-and-click PC game "Detention," which will soon launch on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Red Candle Games Red Candle Games' PC survival horror game "Detention" will soon launch on PS4.

"Detention" is a narrative-driven survival horror game that incorporates religious elements from Asian culture, particularly Taoism and Buddhism. Although its gameplay is simple, Red Candle Game makes sure that the title can make players' hair stand on end. Its graphics are inspired from Taiwanese literature, film, and music from the White Terror period of 1960s Taiwan, when the nation was under martial law.

Players will have to venture into a school filled with supernatural elements and solve the mysteries behind the haunted institution. Unlike most horror titles, which capitalize on the element of surprise, "Detention" uses mind games to play with their audience.

Game designer Mr. Yao a.k.a. Coffee created the game with the intent to impart Taiwanese culture to the world. According to the designer, its development started with the question: "Why can't I find any game out there that could represent our culture and share with the world the place I grow up in?" Knowing that the gaming industry lacks such a title, Mr. Yao, in 2013, finally initiated this project that soon gave birth to "Detention."

Composer Weifan Chang created the hair-raising OST for the game. Artist Finger, game designer Doy, and programmers Chia-Sheng and Vincent also contributed to its uniqueness.

E3 2017 took place last June 13 to June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Audiences lauded Red Candle Games for creating his haunting 2D side-scrolling title that is deeply rooted in Taiwan's culture and folklore.

"Detention" is currently available on PCs for $11.99. It is slated to launch on PS4 consoles. So far, its release date has yet to be announced.

