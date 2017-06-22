'Detroit: Become Human' Gameplay News: 'It's Going to Be Next Year,' Game Director Teases

Quantic Dream's upcoming neo-noir thriller video game "Detroit: Become Human" is coming next year. Game director David Cage made the announcement during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Facebook/officialquanticdream "Detroit: Become Human" launches sometime next year.

Speaking to GameSpot at this year's convention, Cage shared details about the launching of "Detroit: Become Human." The director did not give an exact date but he confirmed it will be out next year.

"Detroit: Become Human" is set in a world where Androids serve humankind. It follows three androids who start to question their purpose in this world. As for the story, there is no one particular narrative. When gamers enter the game, they get to create their own. But real-time issues, such as suppression, terrorism, slavery, and exploitation, are ever-present in the game.

"There are entire branches you may never see. There are some scenes that you may see or miss or you may see differently," Cage told the publication. "There are some characters that you may see only once or become your friend and accompany you until the end."

At the tech gathering, the "Heavy Rain" and "Beyond: Two Souls" developer released a demo for the PlayStation-exclusive. The clip features the third playable protagonist, the android named Markus, who is portrayed by "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams.

In Markus' quest to free others like him, he is joined by Kara (Valorie Curry) an android with artificial consciousness and Connor (Bryan Dechart), an advanced police model android tasked with hunting down the droids who turn away from their programmed behavior.

Any of the three main characters can die in the game. But unlike most games, it will not reset. The story will continue with the characters that remain.

E3 2017 took place last June 13 to June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, California.

"Detroit: Become Human" is slated to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4.

More updates should follow.