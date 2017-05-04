Detroit Lions NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Lions Express Interest in Running Backs Matt Asiata and LeGarrette Blount

One of the top priorities for the Detroit Lions this offseason was to improve their rushing offense. They ranked near the bottom of the league last season and they had a lot of opportunities to select a running back in the draft.

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)Matt Asiata (44) runs for a touchdown against Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first quarter at Ford Field, Nov. 24, 2016.

Surprisingly, they opted not to add one via the draft, although they did sign undrafted rookie Tion Green. But now they are interested in a couple of free agent power backs.

According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero, Matt Asiata has a scheduled workout with the Detroit Lions, and ESPN's Michael Rothstein said the former Minnesota Vikings running back will attend the team's three-day rookie minicamp from May 13 to 15 at their practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan.

It seems Asiata is the cheaper option because Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson has reported that the Lions are interested in signing LeGarrette Blount as well.

"The Lions may be the most obvious fit, with a stable of running backs who don't bring the same physical mentality to first or second down. Detroit also has general manager Bob Quinn who was in the New England personnel ranks during Blount's tenure with the Patriots. It means something to have Quinn calling the shots, especially after he watched Bill Belichick add Blount to the roster twice," Robinson said in his report.

"Beyond knowing the player, what might intrigue Quinn most is that Blount wasn't booted from New England. The Patriots were interested in retaining him," he continued.

Well, the Patriots had to move on from him because he was reportedly asking too much and they don't want to break the bank to re-sign a player who's going to turn 31 next season. If the Lions want Blount, they will have to pay up.

Both Asiata and Blount are about the same age, and either one of them can give the Lions the boost they need at rushing offense.