Detroit Lions to Host Free Agent Linebacker Zach Orr

Zach Orr played really well for the Baltimore Ravens last season. In fact, he led the team in tackles and he was even named to the All-Pro second team. Unfortunately, his season didn't end on a high note.

Orr was forced to hang up his cleats back in January because of a rare congenital neck/spine condition he has had since birth. The promising young man had to step away from the sport just when he was starting to make a name for himself. However, it seems that he may not be ready to call it a career after all.

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Orr said he was attempting a comeback.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Detroit Lions are his first scheduled visit and he's going to be in town on Thursday. Apparently, eight teams have already expressed interest in the linebacker since he made his announcement.

Well, the Lions do need to add more depth at linebacker. And Orr can even come in and start right away since he's clearly an upgrade over anyone they have at the position right now. That's from a football standpoint, though.

Signing him is risky. Not just for the Lions, but also for Orr himself.

"This isn't about returning from a broken leg or a torn ACL or a busted-up shoulder," ESPN's Michael Rothstein said.

"Orr said Wednesday the condition is very rare and that he has been told it carries no additional risk. Yet considering the sport he plays — and the position, which often requires him to run into another player at close to top speed — is a potentially scary situation for everyone involved," he continued.

Orr may feel confident that he can play at a high level despite his medical condition, but teams will have to decide if signing him is worth the risk. They also have to ask the question: Can Orr's spine withstand the physical punishment?