Detroit Pistons NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Miss Deadline to Waive Beno Udrih and Sign Lorenzo Brown

Teams that failed to make it into the playoffs usually don't make any roster movements in the final week of the regular season, but the Detroit Pistons actually tried to make one and failed.

According to the Vertical's Shams Charania, the Pistons tried to release injured point guard Beno Udrih to free up a roster spot and they were planning to sign Lorenzo Brown. However, things did not go according to plan and they failed to make the move before the transaction deadline on Sunday.

Brown will probably another chance to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA) next season if he continues to impress teams with his play in the NBA Development League, but he won't suit up for the Pistons this season.

Brown was released by the Pistons during training camp and he played in China before his stint with the Grand Rapids Drive this season.

With Udrih sidelined with a sprained right knee, Ish Smith will have to play heavy minutes in the final game of the season. However, the Pistons also have other players who can take on the ball handling responsibilities when Smith takes a breather.

Interestingly, the Pistons aren't even considering bringing Reggie Jackson back after they shut him down for the rest of the season.

"We just talked about that, and I don't think so. It's hard, because we've had that planned with him but to now say, 'Oh, get ready' — his mind has been in a different place here for a few days. So no, I don't think we'll go back to that," Pistons head coach Van Gundy said, according to MLive.com.

"We'll just play it out and use Darrun and Stanley and those guys to handle it," Van Gundy said. "And play Ish (Smith) bigger minutes," he continued.

It won't matter, though, because the Pistons are already out of the playoff race.