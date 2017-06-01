Detroit Pistons NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Pistons Open to Trading 12th Overall Pick

Looks like the Detroit Pistons really want to make sure that they can compete for a playoff spot next season.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kevin Ward)The Palace of Auburn Hills, home of the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Pistons are willing to discuss the possibility of trading the 12th overall pick in this year's draft for a proven veteran who can contribute right away. However, it should be noted that they are not actively shopping it around the league, so they may still end up keeping the pick.

Well, Pistons president/head coach Stan Van Gundy is probably tired of seeing his team wallow in mediocrity. That's why he wants to add a player who can help them win right now. The team has only made the playoffs twice since the 2008–09 season and they were the eighth seed both times.

The problem is, their cap situation will probably prevent them from doing a straight-up trade, so they still have to give up one of their players if they want to acquire a player through trade. They also have to pay Kentavious Caldwell-Pope a lot of money if they want to re-sign him this offseason because teams are going to go after him once he hits the market.

On paper, the Pistons actually look like a team that should have made the playoffs last season. Unfortunately, things didn't fall into place. Reggie Jackson missed the first few weeks of the season due to the tendinitis in his left knee and he struggled when he returned. Somehow Andre Drummond regressed. It was even rumored that Van Gundy placed both players on the trading block before the trade deadline in February.

The Pistons do have a solid core featuring Drummond, Jackson, Caldwell-Pope, Marcus Morris, Tobias Harris, Stanley Johnson and Ish Smith. They should fight for a spot in the playoffs next season if they can add another quality veteran to their roster.