Detroit Pistons NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Examining Market for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson

The Detroit Pistons were supposed to be contenders by now. With team president/head coach Stan Van Gundy in charge, the Pistons made the playoffs last year and a lot of people thought they were going to challenge for a spot in the postseason this year. Unfortunately, two of their core players had underwhelming seasons and now they might be on the trading block.

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) attempts to steal the ball from Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0), March 2, 2016.

According to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto, the Pistons are exploring the trade market on Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. The team also gauged their trade values before the trade deadline in February, but they came away disappointed with the potential return for the two.

Saying Drummond's development has been slow is an understatement. In fact, some have been saying that he actually regressed. He's still one of the best rebounders in the league, but he's a liability on the offensive end because of his limited range, and his plodding style is not really suited for the modern fast-paced, perimeter-oriented game. It's also difficult to play him down the stretch since he's an atrocious free-throw shooter.

Drummond averaged 13.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 81 games this past season. He shot 53 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Jackson has been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee all season long and he never got it going. In 52 games last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He will enter the third year of his five-year, $80-million contract next season.

He was ineffective in games and Van Gundy would often play Ish Smith at point guard late in games. The Pistons would shut down Jackson in the final four games of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the Pistons can trade one or both of them this offseason.