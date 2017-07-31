Detroit Tigers May Trade José Iglesias Before Trade Deadline

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Jose Iglesias with the Detroit Tigers.

The Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet on the trade market since they moved J. D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Dawel Lugo, Jose King and Sergio Alcantara a couple of weeks ago, but that may change in the final hours before Monday's nonwaiver trade deadline.

ESPN's Buster Olney has reported that there is "some sentiment" in the market that the Tigers may be looking to move shortstop José Iglesias.

There aren't many buyers on the shortstop market as of the moment, but some observers believe that Iglesias will draw some interest because of his team-friendly contract.

"Iglesias is controlled through next season, so that flexibility may allow the Tigers to find a match, even if it is not necessarily a contending team," Chad Raines of MLB Daily Dish said.

Iglesias has posted a 0.265/0.298/0.367 slash line in 86 games with the Tigers this season. Losing him should hurt the Tigers since Dixon Machado is ready to step into the role.

Meanwhile, Tigers fans have already given Justin Verlander a "farewell" standing ovation as he walked off the field during their game against the Houston Astros, but FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has reported that the six-time All-Star may not be going anywhere at the trade deadline.

"There's been a lot of speculation about Verlander since the Tigers are conducting a sale, but sources say it would take a 'miracle' for him to change teams," Heyman said.

However, Justin Wilson seems to be on his way out. According to Heyman, the Chicago Cubs are closing in on a deal to acquire him. The Tigers will reportedly get third baseman Jeimer Candelario in return for the reliever.

"There were believed to be other teams in the mix earlier, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, but the Cubs have pulled ahead and are closing in on the deal," he said.