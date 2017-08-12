Detroit Tigers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Places Ian Kinsler on Revocable Waivers; Brewers Still Interested in Second Baseman

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Ian Kinsler with the Detroit Tigers in 2016.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had actually been drawing a lot of interest before the nonwaiver trade deadline. A lot of people have speculated that the Boston Red Sox might acquire him and move him to third base, and the Milwaukee Brewers were reportedly in the mix as well. However, the Tigers failed to move him before the clock struck 4 p.m. ET on July 31.

Fortunately, the team can still trade him this month, and according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Tigers have placed Kinsler on revocable trade waivers, and he added that the second baseman's waivers expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Rosenthal also reported that the Brewers are still interested in acquiring Kinsler, but they are on his 10-team no-trade list. That means they will have to convince Kinsler to sign off on a trade to send him to Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a serious need at second base. However, acquiring Kinsler is going to be difficult. He will have to pass through waivers first before the team can even think of pursuing him. Or they can claim him, but he will have to pass through the entire American League and every National League team that's behind them to do that.

"On paper, adding Kinsler will be trickier now than it was in July, because he either has to pass through waivers or be claimed by Milwaukee," R.J. Anderson said in his report for CBS Sports.

"From there, the Brewers would have to appease Detroit's asking price with players eligible to be dealt — either non-40-man roster players, or those who have already passed through waivers themselves. Add in how Kinsler would have to then sign off on such a deal, and it seems like a long shot," he continued.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman said Kinsler was claimed off waivers, but as of the moment, the team that claimed him is yet to be revealed. Could it be the Brewers?

In 96 games this season, Kinsler is posting a 0.247/0.326/0.398 slash line, and he also has 34 runs batted in and 11 home runs in 429 plate appearances. The second baseman is owed over three million dollars for the rest of this season, per Rosenthal, and he has a $10-million club option for 2018 with a hefty five-million-dollar buyout.