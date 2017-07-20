Detwiler Fire Updates: Tragedy Displaces More Than 4,000 Residents

Reuters/Stephen Lam The Detwiler fire is suspected to have been caused by the hot and dry weather conditions.

The Detwiler wildfire that started ravaging California's Mariposa County last Sunday, July 16, continues to force people to flee their homes.

According to reports, the wildfire has burned more than 45,000 acres, and, as of yesterday morning, only 7 percent has been contained. By far, 4,000 people have already been evacuated including all the residents of the city of Mariposa.

"I got my clothes and I grabbed my girlfriend's dresser and her pictures and her stuff, and I grabbed my mom's stuff, and the dogs, and put everything in a pickup truck. It's our first home, and I worked hard on it," Kim Strauss, one of the affected residents, told CNN affiliate KRON as he recalled what happened after a police officer told them they need to evacuate in 10 minutes.

It has been learned that the Detwiler fire is only one of the 17 wildfires that happened in California last Wednesday. According to reports, the cause of the wildfire remains unknown for now, but the hot and dry conditions that give rise to wildfires have been persistent for days already, which means that the Detwiler fire may have happened naturally because of the current weather.

Meanwhile, because of the Detwiler fire, one of the main highways leading to Yosemite National Park, Highway 140, has been temporarily shut down. According to Park Ranger Jamie Richards, the closure of the highway has made it difficult for some of its employees to go to work and provide services expected of them, such as trash collection.

"We have had a lot of park staff that's been impacted by the evacuation and we're working to pick up extra shifts in order to take care of all visitor needs," Richards said.

Nonetheless, despite the wildfire, the Yosemite National Park is still operational as all restaurants, lodges, and campgrounds are open, with some relying on generator set as their power source. According to Richards, the national park still attracts a good number of visitors as the smoke caused by the wildfire has been minimal.

The Yosemite National Park can still be accessed through Highway 120 or Highway 41.