Developers Delay 'Fable Fortune' Release Date

Facebook/FlamingFowl Promotional photo for "Fable Fortune"

The developers of "Fable Fortune" recently announced that they will be delaying the release of the upcoming collectible card game.

In the announcement posted on the game's blog recently, the developers explained why they had to move the title's release to a date later than initially planned.

"Due to an unexpected administration hiccup we are unfortunately unable to launch the Xbox One version of Fable Fortune next week and we've made the decision to move the launch date back to July 25th on all platforms," Luke Borrett, a producer for Mediatonic explained.

They added that releasing the game all at once across all gaming platforms will help them deliver the best possible experience of cross-play.

Early last month, Mediatonic intended to open "Fable Fortune's" early access on Tuesday, July 11, via Xbox Game Preview for Xbox One and Steam Early Access for Windows PC. Due to the reasons mentioned, that will no longer push through.

On a good note, the closed PC beta seemed unaffected by the admin error that caused the delay and Mediatonic assured players that it "is still rolling."

The developers promised to release more keys in the coming weeks, so more players can participate and provide comments on the current state of the gameplay.

As described by Mediatonic, "Fable Fortune" "combines pioneering CCG systems with some of the Fable's most cherished moments; featuring timeless heroes, despicable villains, armies of bemused (and conveniently expendable) peasants, and some good old-fashioned, family-friendly necromancy."

The game was first conceived by former Lionhead Studios developers who held a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in May 2016 as they hoped to raise 250,000 pound sterlings (about $320,000) to finish the game.

Then on June 21, 2016, the developers broke the news that they were ending the crowdfunding project, but the making of "Fable Fortune" would push through. The core team behind the development of "Fable Fortune" was able to remain intact and worked on the game with Flaming Fowl Studios.

In about a month, the Kickstarter campaign was able to gather 58,852 pound sterlings (more than $75,000) from 1,536 backers.