Developers Hint at 'Exciting News' on 'Crackdown 3' During SDCC 2017

Microsoft Studios Promotional image for 'Crackdown 3'

Developers of "Crackdown 3" hinted that there will be "exciting news" about the upcoming game that will be announced at the San Diego Comic-Con this month.

The official website of Comic-Con recently revealed that on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), there will be an event dedicated for "Crackdown 3" where Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb will lead a panel to "discuss the behind-the-scenes development of Crackdown 3."

Major Nelson will be joined by several developers attached to the making of "Crackdown 3," namely senior narrative designer Dave Mongan, senior art director Dave Johnson, and design director Clint Bundrick. Apart from sharing the "exciting news" about "Crackdown 3," the panelist will also host a Q&A session for the attendees.

At this point, it is hard to tell what the exciting news will be, but ComicBook speculated it will likely be about a closed beta. That is also feasible, considering that the game will be released in November.

A beta testing stage is a common event that happens months before a big-title game is released. It gives players a chance to get a glimpse of the gameplay features and provides helpful suggestions and criticisms to developers that might possibly be applied to the final version of the game.

Aside from Hryb and the "Crackdown 3" developers, the event will also include a "special guest panelist." There is no telling yet who it will be, but reports suggest there is a possibility that Terry Crews will be joining the SDCC 2017 event.

Fans can recall that during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month in Los Angeles, it was revealed that Crews portrays the main protagonist, Commander Jaxon, of "Crackdown 3" so it makes sense to have him around when the exciting news about the upcoming game gets out.

"Crackdown 3" is going to be released alongside Microsoft's newest console called the Xbox One X on Tuesday, Nov. 7.