'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall to Lead Netflix's 'Safe' With 'Sherlock' Actress Amanda Abbington

Following the cancellation of "Dexter" in 2013, its star Michael C. Hall will return to the small screen via a Netflix series. Hall will lead the thriller drama "Safe" alongside "Sherlock" actress Amanda Abbington.

Facebook/Dexter Michael C. Hall played a serial killer on "Dexter" on Showtime.

"Safe" is an eight-episode series that will have the Dexter alum playing British surgeon and single father Tom with two daughters, Jenny and Carrie. Their comfortable life in a gated community will be rocked by an unimaginable incident that brings to light some secrets. Abbington's role has not been detailed in the reports.

"Safe" has already started filming in the United Kingdom, specifically in Manchester. The show, however, won't be out on Netflix until 2018 and no exact release date has been confirmed.

The upcoming series is based on a thriller from novelist Harlan Coben.

"The serialized nature of this, and Harlan's way of storytelling, lends itself to streaming," Canal + Group executive Nicola Shindler said. Canal + Group will produce the show in partnership with Netflix.

As the serial killer Dexter Morgan on "Dexter," which ran on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, Hall was nominated five times for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Hall was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor three times and won one time.

When "Dexter" ended, Hall did not jump onto a new series right away. Instead, he played the lead in the Broadway production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" from 2014 to 2015.

Rumors of a "Dexter" spin-off surfaced three years ago when Showtime CEO David Nevins revealed the network was exploring the idea of continuing the series with Hall. But in an interview with IGN, the actor said he was no longer interested in reprising his famous character and he hoped Dexter died on the show.

"He is still alive, but for right now, I'm leaving him in the cabin," he said.

Meanwhile, before viewers get to watch Hall in "Safe," he will guest star on Netflix's "The Crown" season 2, which could arrive on the streaming site this winter. Hall will play President John F. Kennedy.