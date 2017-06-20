Diabetes Cure News 2017: Canagliflozin and Its Effects

A new drug has been found to lower the blood sugar levels of patients with diabetes. Not only that, it also helps reduce the risk of both kidney and cardiovascular diseases. What is this new wonder medicine?

The new drug is called canagliflozin that was discovered by a study in The George Institute for Global Health. According to the findings, canagliflozin reduces cardiovascular diseases by 14 percent and further decreases the risk of heart failure by 33 percent. Aside from this, the medicine also shows positive effects on kidney-related illnesses.

However, one of the most significant effects of the new drug is lowering blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Professor Bruce Neal of the George Institute for Global Health presented their findings to the American Diabetes Association Conference and discussed why the medicine would help a lot of people. "Type 2 diabetes is growing rapidly all over the world and we need drugs that not only deal with glucose levels, but that also protect the many millions of people from the very real risks of stroke and heart attack," said Professor Neal.

Executive director Vlado Perkovic of the George Institute Australia also added that patients and doctors will have nothing to worry about the new drug. They are confident with their findings because it showed that the earlier findings are not to be taken lightly. "This really is a game changer in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It not only reduces the risk of heart disease, it also provides real protection against kidney decline which affects many people with diabetes."

However, apart from the health benefits, the researchers found out that the drug can increase the risk of amputation. The researchers agreed that they still have to look into this area, and doctors who are interested in using canagliflozin in treatment should be cautious.

Canagliflozin is effective because it blocks the body's reabsorption of glucose. The medicine lowers blood sugar by allowing it to be released through urine.

The study and its findings were published in the New England Journal of Medcine.