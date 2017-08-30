Diabetes Cure News: Virta CEO Claims They Can Cure Type 2 Diabetes

Virta founder and CEO Sami Inkinen claims that his company can cure type 2 diabetes.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A person receives a test for diabetes during Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California, September 11, 2014.

Inkinen made a bold claim that Virta — an online specialty medical clinic — can help people with type 2 diabetes by curing their disease without necessary medications or surgeries. In an interview with TechCrunch, Inkinen explained that their cure is built on the technology created for Virta.

"We're a software company that combines biochemistry and science to cure the disease. If one of those is wrong it's not going to work," Inkinen said firmly.

Inkinen also revealed that when it comes to regulating their clients' intake of medications, they rely on their in-house doctors and a "full-stack health care company" in making the most accurate decisions.

"When you're diabetic your blood sugar runs high. You take drugs, you get it down. If we can get your blood sugar down naturally and then you take drugs on top of that you're going to be in the ER," Inkinen warned.

Although Virta's cure for type 2 diabetes sounds like any other diet, Inkinen emphasized that their solution is much more refined. With the use of technology, Virta finds a sustainable way that also makes sure that their client feels good doing it. He also revealed that their solution isn't a "one-size fits all."

The founder said that they collect data that they are able to analyze on "a real-time basis," which improves protocols for their patients, whether it's the food or medication intake that has to be prescribed to them.

"We basically stitch together a personalized care plan for each patient based on what's their background and what's happening to them," Inkinen added.

Meanwhile, efforts to fund the research to find a cure for type 1 diabetes are still ongoing. One of the areas active in this movement is Simi Valley in California, where local residents hold an annual fundraising event to support the search for a cure, Ventura County Star reported.

Local resident Hannah Griffin, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 11 years old, shared that she is continuously fighting to search for a cure.

"Our disease is invisible to the public eye, but that doesn't mean we are going to sit on the sidelines and watch life pass by," she said.