'Diablo 2' Set To Be Remastered? Recent Findings Hinting That Something Might Be in the Works

The immediate future of the "Diablo" franchise will include the Necromancer being added to "Diablo 3." However, a little further down the road, rumors are hinting that fans may see something more substantial in the form of a remastered "Diablo 2."

BlizzardIs a remastered version of 'Diablo 2' being worked on?

The rumors about the classic action role-playing game getting the remastered treatment picked back up again after a job listing for a senior software engineer posted by Blizzard drew plenty of attention online.

While reading through the listing, players may notice these interesting lines: "Qualities that made StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II the titans of their day. Evolving operating systems, hardware, and online services have made them more difficult to be experienced by their loyal followers or reaching a new generation."

There is one more sentence worth highlighting and it reads: "We're restoring them to glory, and we need your engineering talents, your passion, and your ability to get tough jobs done."

It is easy to see why fans reading those lines could interpret them as meaning that classic Blizzard titles, including "Diablo 2," may eventually be offered.

After all, "StarCraft: Remastered" is such a thing, so it would not be that unusual if Blizzard applied the same treatment to those other titles.

Now, there are some new developments worth noting before fans get too excited by the thought of "Diablo 2" being remastered.

As Blizzplanet noted in a detailed report, the folks over at Blizzard have worded a job listing in the same manner before, so they may have just reposted this and added some extra details to it in order to update it. The article also drew attention to some earlier comments from Blizzard senior producer Pete Stilwell that seemed to suggest that the developers may think about remastering a different game after they are through with "StarCraft: Remastered."

With the original "Diablo" game getting celebrated earlier this year in the form of a special anniversary event, perhaps there will be a time in the not too distant future when a remastered "Diablo 2" will also be offered.