'Diablo 3' Latest News: Title is Free to Play for Xbox Live Gold Members This Weekend

Xbox/Microsoft Xbox Live Gold subscribers can play "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition" for free starting July 27.

"Diablo III" is free to play for Xbox Live Gold players this weekend, as the action role-playing game's latest version, the "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition" is featured in the latest Free Play Days promo.

Microsoft has announced the free weekend play for "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls" via an update on the Xbox site, which provides more details on the special promo exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members.

"Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition" is free to play on the Xbox One since Thursday, July 27, at 3:01 a.m. EDT. This period lasts until 2:59 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

During this span of five days, the latest compilation for the title, the "Diablo III: Eternal Collection," will also be available at a 35 percent discount. This collection features the base "Diablo III" game, the first expansion "Reaper of Souls," plus the new Necromancer class introduced in the game's 2.60 update, which was released on June 27.

For the free weekend, the "Ultimate Evil Edition" for the "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls" expansion puts together the base "Diablo III" game with its first content update in just one title. This volume brings the first class, the Crusader, together with the other classes of the original title — Barbarian, Witch Doctor, Demon Hunter, Monk and Wizard — in a party of up to four heroes.

The action RPG, adapted to the console, can have up to four gamers playing locally or online to fight the hordes of evil across all five acts of the game's campaign. The expansion also added the Adventure mode, which lets players replay areas from the game as they choose to hunt for bounties and search for legendary items, as noted by Gamespot.

"Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition" for the Xbox is available to play for free until Aug. 1 for Xbox Live Gold players. These players can access the title through the Gold Member area on the Xbox home dashboard, or through direct download via the Xbox Store.