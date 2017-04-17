'Diablo 3: Necromancer' News, Features: Blizzard Picks Beta Testers Based on System Specs, In-Game Activity

Last week, Blizzard Entertainment officially kicked off the closed beta testing period for the Necromancer class pack for "Diablo 3." The launch of the Necromancer was first announced last year at BlizzCon, when the game developer said that the corpse exploder from "Diablo 2" was being reimagined for a sequel.

Facebook/Diablo Promotional photo for "Diablo"

Last month, Blizzard put some of the abilities of the Necromancer on display. Now, players can finally install the Necromancer beta test from the drop-down menu of the launcher to start playing the game. However, this is only available to selected participants.

Players can check if they are among the lucky ones by heading over to their Battle.net account page and checking for "Necromancer beta test" beneath "Diablo 3." Those who have not yet signed up may head over to the beta profile settings and check the box next to "Diablo 3."

The beta announcement last week stated, "As a master of the dark arts, you wield the powers of life and death necessary to restore the Balance! Necromancers are powerful spell casters who lay waste to their enemies using curses and reanimation — along with an obedient cadre of pets. This new class employs a controlled gameplay style using the raw materials of life: blood and bone."

When Blizzard launched Necromancer, the studio made it clear that the beta will remain closed for its entire duration and that the only way to gain access to it is by being a key member of the community.

Blizzard continues to invite key members on a case-by-case basis, and it is according to system specifications and in-game activity that gamers get chosen. The studio has not yet announced an ending date for the beta so gamers can expect more testers to be invited soon.

Aside from the Necromancer, the beta test also includes other 2.6.0 patch content, which offers new Challenge Rifts, new zones for the Adventure Mode, improved Set Dungeons and new Waypoints in Act 4.