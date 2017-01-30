'Diablo 3' News: Additional Details About the New Necromancer's Skills and Abilities Revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Diablo 3" is set to receive a new character class in the form of the Necromancer, and players can now learn even more about how deadly this addition can potentially be.

Battle Net'Diablo 3's' Necromancers will still be able to summon different creatures to aid them in combat

New Necromancer details were recently revealed during a lengthy Q&A session involving lead FX artist Julian Love, senior game designer Travis Day and community manager Brandy Camel.

Not long after the start of the video, one of the questions the developers answered is related to a specific skill that was prominently featured by "Diablo 2's" wicked wielder of the dark arts.

Specifically, a fan by the name of Aleksandr asked if the new Necromancer will still feature the ability known as Revive.

Described in the Diablo Wiki, the earlier version of the Necromancer's Revive enabled players to bring back to life some of the monsters they have slain in battle. Not all monsters can be revived, but the ones that can be brought to life can still serve as helpful allies.

The good news is that, yes, Revive is set to be featured once again by "Diablo 3's" Necromancer. However, whether or not it will be altered in some significant way was not revealed.

Day commented that bringing back the ability is a "massive understanding," which probably isn't that surprising given the many kinds of monsters in the game.

Love also revealed that the new Necromancer will feature magic spells based on "the manipulation of blood" as well as a few other things that players should hear more about soon.

In an earlier Battle Net post, developers also named a few of the new Necromancer's skills, sharing that this character will be able to cast "Blood Rush" and "Siphon Blood" and also throw out some "Bone Spears."

Just like in "Diablo 2," the updated version of the Necromancer will also be able to summon skeletons and golems.

At this point, an exact date for when the Necromancer will be added to "Diablo 3" has not been revealed.