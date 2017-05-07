'Diablo 3' News: Additional Details Regarding the Necromancer's Skills and Special Items for This Class Revealed

Quite a few "Diablo 3" players have already been able to try out the new Necromancer class, thanks to the ongoing beta test. But for those who have not had the chance yet or who simply want to know more about this particular addition, developers have shared some new details recently.

Battle Net'Diablo 3's' Necromancer is not completely similar to the one featured in 'Diablo 2'

The new details came by way of a Q&A session that featured senior game designer Travis Day and lead VFX artist Julian Love.

A transcript of the Q&A session has been provided by the folks over at Diabloii.net.

First off, the developers talked quite a bit about the skills of the Necromancer, revealing that this is a character class that primarily utilizes cold, poison and physical attacks to deal damage. They also shared that there are numerous Necromancer builds available for players to try out, so they can check and see which skills work best for them in order to get the most out of this character class.

Several of the questions were related to whether "Diablo 3's" Necromancer would feature some of the skills that "Diablo 2's" Necromancer possessed.

To be more specific, some players asked if this new Necromancer may be able to summon an Iron Golem or cast a Poison Nova just as the earlier version of this class could. In response, the developers indicated that those particular skills will be left in the past.

The developers also fielded some questions about items, revealing that there are only two Necromancer-exclusive item types in the game, with those being the phylacteries and scythes.

It was also revealed that while items that may allow Necromancers to summon more minions or to make them stay longer are not in the works at the moment, there are several on the way that should still boost the Necromancer's summoning abilities.

An exact date for when the Necromancer may be made accessible to everyone has not been announced yet, though developers did note previously via a Battle Net post that they are "aiming for the second half of 2017."

More details about "Diablo 3's" Necromancer should be made available soon.