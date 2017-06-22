'Diablo 3' News and Updates: The Necromancer Makes a Comeback in New DLC

"Diablo 3" has always been a popular video game for the gaming community. Created by Blizzard Entertainment, the game is known for its hack and slash aspect, and an upcoming update is expected to make it more enjoyable. "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls" features the much-anticipated Necromancer that was experienced in the previous installment of the video game series.

Facebook/Diablo"Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer" arrives next week.

Blizzard Entertainment has always been known for its ground-breaking and much-anticipated expansions. So far, fans are always satisfied with any expansions released for "Diablo," but the upcoming update that brings the Necromancer on "Diablo 3" will be available as a downloadable content (DLC). The hands-on experience of Forbes reported that the Necromancer is quite different from it was portrayed in "Diablo 2." Nonetheless, there is a lot to expect from it, including new abilities that Blizzard has been kind enough to reveal.

According to the list from the game developer, "Diablo 3" will feature a Necromancer that is capable of making enemies explode, long-range Bone Spear, escape move Blood Rush, and summoning warriors from beyond the grave. The Necromancer will also have a pet-based character named the Witch Doctor so the DLC should contain both additions to "Diablo 3."

Blizzard has also said that it is still currently developing a full set of legendaries and set items to be released later this year. It will include the class-specific scythe. The Necromancer character for "Diablo 3" will also come in both genders so players can choose between a male or a female. It will be available for players with "Diablo 3" and the "Reapers of the Souls" pack.

Aside from the Necromancer, the "Reaper of the Souls" pack will include an in-game pet, two additional character slots, two additional stash tabs (on PC), a portrait frame, pennant, banner, and banner sigil. It will be available for Mac, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One for $14.99 on June 27.