'Diablo 3' News: Changes to the Necromancer's Skills Included in Closed Beta Update

The closed beta test for featuring "Diablo 3's" Necromancer is still ongoing and a new update for it was released just recently.

The patch notes posted over on Battle Net have been updated to reflect the new adjustments made, and there are several ones that directly affect the Necromancer.

Beginning with the changes made to the Necromancer's summoning skills, closed beta participants should notice that the base version of Land of the Dead will now permit them to use all corpse skills if they choose to for up to 10 seconds.

Decay Golems should also now be positively affected by the Necromancer using the Land of the Dead inside "Diablo 3."

Also being adjusted significantly is the Necromancer's Army of the Dead skill. The amounts of weapon damage that can be dealt by the skeletons raised using different variants of the Army of the Dead skill have been hiked up noticeably. Furthermore, the Army of the Dead variant previously known as Catatonic Grasp has now been changed to Blighted Grasp, and even its design has been altered.

Players should also find that the Necromancer's Corpse Explosion has grown more potent inside the game, with its base and Close Quarters variations now capable of dealing even greater weapon damage.

The base version of the Corpse Lance is also now able to inflict increased weapon damage.

Lastly, the passive skill known as Final Service will now protect the Necromancer from damage for up to four seconds if it is triggered and manages to stave off death within the game.

Changes to Set Dungeons are also included in the closed beta update.

Adventure Mode will now feature Necromancer Set Dungeons as well. Plus, players now have five minutes to go through a specific Set Dungeon.

Additional details regarding the closed beta test for "Diablo 3's" Necromancer should be made available sometime soon.