'Diablo 3' News: Devs Detail Challenge Rifts, a New Feature Coming in Patch 2.6.0

Big additions are coming soon to "Diablo 3." And while the Necromancer may be the one item that is getting all the attention, there are others worth paying attention to for players, such as the Challenge Rifts.

Challenge Rifts are coming soon to 'Diablo 3'

Challenge Rifts are designed to give players a new kind of experience while enjoying this action role-playing game.

The first part of a Challenge Rift involves the developers taking a Greater Rift run from a player's account and essentially create a carbon copy of it.

Everything from that earlier run is copied, and that includes the different items and pieces of equipment that the player used. The Greater Rift itself is also duplicated so that everything in it will resemble what the original player saw, according to a recent Battle Net post.

That recreated rift is the Challenge Rift, and it is the one other players can now take on.

The goal for the players trying the Challenge Rift is to complete it faster than the original player did. If players manage to pull this off, they will earn a satchel that contains different bounty and crafting materials along with Blood Shards.

Challenge Rifts will change every Monday, giving "Diablo 3" players more opportunities to test themselves and to receive rewards in the process.

Players can expect to see Challenge Rifts officially added to the game via Patch 2.6.0.

Notably, that upcoming patch also features other interesting additions, such as the new Adventure Mode zones known as The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn. These new zones can be accessed via a waypoint found on the Act 2 map.

Last but not least, the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack is also expected to be released at the same time that Patch 2.6.0 goes live.

More news about the new additions coming to "Diablo 3" should be made available soon.