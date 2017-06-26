'Diablo 3' News: Devs Reveal More About the New Zones, Bounties Included in Patch 2.6.0

Patch 2.6.0 is coming soon to "Diablo 3," and as soon as it is officially released, players will be given access to some new Zones and Bounties.

Battle NetThe Temple of the Firstborn, one of the new Zones coming to 'Diablo 3'

Beginning with the new Zones, there are two of them that players can learn more about now.

The first additional Zone is the Shrouded Moors. An inescapable feeling of dread accompanies players as they make their way through this Zone and not helping matters is the lifelessness of this area. When players are not being bothered by the fog, they may still find themselves struggling to find their footing amid the many swamps.

Navigating the Shrouded Moors will be a challenge, but developers have hinted that there are rewards waiting for those players willing to be daring.

Next up, players will also soon be able to make their way to the Temple of the Firstborn. The Temple stays hidden from the sight of many people, and perhaps that is for the best, because hidden with it are cult members driven to destroy. It will be up to the players to determine how best to approach a trek through this Temple.

Also coming to "Diablo 3" via Patch 2.6.0 are the Realms of Fate. Instead of being a new Zone, the Realms of Fate feature bounties available for players to complete. It looks to be quite a dangerous area, however, so players will need to be very cautious as they attempt to claim these bounties.

Patch 2.6.0 will also feature the Challenge Rifts that give players opportunities to earn valuable rewards by going through specifically constructed Greater Rifts.

Players will not have to wait that much longer to enjoy the contents of Patch 2.6.0 as well, as this new downloadable is expected to be released on June 27 along with the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack.

