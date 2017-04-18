'Diablo 3' News: More Details About the New Zones Included in Patch 2.6.0 Revealed

Many members of the "Diablo 3" community may be more focused right now on the introduction of the Necromancer character class, but they should know that there are other noteworthy additions coming to the game, such as the new zones.

Coming to the game via Patch 2.6.0 are the new zones known as The Moors and the Temple of the Firstborn.

According to a recent Battle Net post, these additional zones will be made accessible to players via a newly established waypoint on the Act 2 map.

A new article from Mashable's Kellen Beck provides even more details about these zones, commenting that they appear to have been "created with the Necromancer in mind." The distinct looks of these areas are what make them seem particularly suited for the Necromancer, with Beck noting that they manage to show off the even "darker side of Diablo."

When it comes to enemies, some examples of the ones players can encounter in The Moors include undead beings, cultists and some other creatures that look like they were ripped straight out of some terrifying nightmares.

The Temple of the Firstborn is no safe haven for "Diablo 3" players either, as this zone is apparently crawling with all kinds of evil creatures that need to be dealt with.

Players interested in visiting these new areas can find them while in Adventure Mode, and they should be made accessible to everyone once Patch 2.6.0 is released in full.

Lastly, there are four more waypoints present in Act IV and these lead to other locations known as the Dawn Fracture, Searing Fracture, Soul Fracture and Stone Fracture, though these may end up just being placeholder names, according to the aforementioned Mashable article.

More details about these new locations coming to "Diablo 3" and any other notable additions included in Patch 2.6.0 should be made available soon.