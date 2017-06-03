'Diablo 3' News: Necromancer Character Class Will Be Released Together With Patch 2.6.0

Sometime soon, all "Diablo 3" players will gain access to the Necromancer character class. And when they are finally given that opportunity, they will also be able to check out some of the notable additions included in Patch 2.6.

Battle NetThe Necromancer character class is expected to be made available soon to all 'Diablo 3' players

In a recent post on Battle Net, developers confirmed that the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack is set to be released along with Patch 2.6.0.

Developers also revealed that the new content pack will contain the Necromancer, additional cosmetic items, two character slots and two stash tabs.

For those looking for more clues, the developers did also note that the arrival of the Necromancer is inching closer. Notably, it was also mentioned in a separate Battle Net post published earlier this year that the second half of the year is currently the target release window for the Necromancer.

Once the Necromancer is made available to all "Diablo 3" players, they can proceed to check out the new abilities that this character can wield in battle.

Necromancers do not need to battle alone as they can summon numerous minions to the battlefield and have them handle their opponents. Necromancers can also use abilities based on blood and bones to harm the opponents standing in their way or simply heal themselves.

As for Patch 2.6.0, this also brings some notable additions to the game.

Players trying out Adventure Mode will soon be able to explore two new zones, with those being The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn. Both of these zones should be accessible via a waypoint on the Act 2 map.

Changes to numerous items, and bug fixes are also included in Patch 2.6.0.

More details about the new Necromancer character class as well as the additions featured in Patch 2.6.0 and when they may all be released for "Diablo 3" should be made available in the near future.